Search

ANTISEMITISM? Soccer match between Jewish, Catholic kids turns violent

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/antisemitism-soccer-match-between-jewish-catholic-kids-turns-violent/
Email Print

A fight broke out at a Wednesday night soccer match between Scheck Hillel Community School and Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School in Miami. Students of the Jewish school reported hearing the Catholic teens hurling antisemitic slurs throughout the brawl.