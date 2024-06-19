AOC demands Netanyahu be banned from Congress, calling him a ‘war criminal’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israeli prime minister a ‘war criminal,’ demands invitation for him to address joint session of Congress be revoked.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the far-left “Squad” in the House of Representatives, accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of war crimes Tuesday, and called for his invitation to address a special joint session of Congress to be revoked.

In a tweet late Tuesday night, Ocasio-Cortez responded to a video statement issued by Netanyahu denouncing the Biden administration for withholding arms during Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas.

In her post, Ocasio-Cortez, accused Netanyahu of war crimes and of flouting American law.

“This man should not be addressing Congress. He is a war criminal. And he certainly has no regard for US law, which is explicitly designed to prevent US weapons from facilitating human rights abuses.”

“His invitation should be revoked. It should’ve never been sent in the 1st place.”

On May 31st, the two most senior representatives of both parties from both chambers of Congress signed a letter formally inviting Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress aimed at highlighting “America’s solidarity with Israel.”

The invitation was signed by two Republicans – House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Senate Majority – and two Democrats: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

While Netanyahu is set to address Congress later this month, a number of left-wing lawmakers have already indicated they plan to boycott the Israeli leader’s appearance.

Aside from Ocasio-Cortez, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and independent, has also denounced Netanyahu as a “war criminal,” vowing not to attend his Congressional address.

“What [Speaker Mike] Johnson is going to have to explain to the American people is why he thinks it’s OK to invite somebody to a joint session who is responsible for the deaths of some 38,000 Palestinians at this point, 60% of whom are women and children, elderly people,” Sanders told NBC News.

Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat, also announced this week that he will boycott Netanyahu’s address, which he called a “one-way lecture.”

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren became the second senator to join Sanders’ boycott.