Arab-Israeli accuses Tlaib, Omar of ‘brainwashing against Israel’

“The brainwashing against Israel led by Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and others manages to incite against Israel and do significant damage,” said Yoseph Haddad.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Yoseph Haddad, an Israeli Arab social activist, accused Congresswomen Rashida Talib and Ilhan Omar of “brainwashing against Israel,” incitement that results in anti-Israel resolutions such as the one recently passed by the prestigious Yale College Council (YCC).

The YCC approved last week a statement authored by Yalies 4 Palestine, a campus pro-Palestinian group, accusing Israel of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid.

The statement also linked Israel’s Operation Guardian of the Walls against Hamas in May to police violence against Black Americans.

“Just as Israel’s military imposes the apartheid system against Palestinians, the U.S. police enforces the system of white supremacy against Black Americans,” it said.

The YCC, the undergraduate student government, approved the motion in an 8-3 vote with four abstentions.

In response, Haddad said Monday that “when it happens at one of the most prestigious universities in the world, whose graduates include Nobel laureates, public figures and senior American politicians and even U.S. presidents, it is a serious event that shows that the brainwashing against Israel led by Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and others manages to incite against Israel and do significant damage.”

Tlaib, Omar, and their followers have been accused of spreading lies against Israel and anti-Semitism.

Omar has accused Jews of dual-loyalty and alleged that U.S. support for Israel was fueled by “Jewish money.”

Tlaib, the first American Congresswoman of Palestinian Decent, had criticized colleagues opposing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. She also claimed that it was her ancestors, Palestinians, who had “provided” a homeland for Holocaust survivors.

In January 2020, Israel’s then Consul General in New York Dani Dayan slammed Tlaib for lying and spreading an “unfounded blood libel against Jewish Israelis.”

Tlaib and Ilhan Omar were listed on the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s 2019 list of the “Top 10 Worst Anti-Semitic and Anti-Israel Incidents.”

Haddad is the CEO of “Together – Vouch for Each Other, which was founded in 2018 by a group of young Israeli Arabs – Christians, Muslims, Bedouin and Druze – who were determined to bring about change in the Israeli-Arab sector and adopt a positive direction vis-à-vis Israeli society and the country.

On Sunday, celebrating the Fourth of July, Haddad tweeted: “Dear friends in the US, Happy Independence Day! I hope the alliance between our countries continues to be stronger for the betterment of the whole world.”

Dear friends in the US, Happy Independence Day! I hope the alliance between our countries continues to be stronger for the betterment of the whole world!🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BrAYS8xzXr — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) July 4, 2021

(World Israel News contributed to this report.)