‘I’m a Zionist but support Palestinians, Hamas are thugs’ – Biden

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden said that he is a strong supporter of Israel, identifying himself as a “Zionist” in an interview on Monday.

“If there weren’t an Israel, every Jew in the world would be at risk,” Biden told Complex magazine, a US news outlet with a mostly black readership. “And so, there is a need for it to be strong and the need for Israel to be able to have, after World War II, the ability for Jews to have a place that was their own.”

When asked by the journalist directly if he is a Zionist, the president answered “yes.”

Biden added that “you don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist, and [being] a Zionist is about whether or not Israel is a safe haven for Jews because of their history, of how they’ve been persecuted.”

However, Biden also said that he has “done more for the Palestinian community than anybody,” emphasizing the pressure he put on Israel to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

“I’m the guy that opened up all the assets. I’m the guy that made sure that – I got the Egyptians to open the border to let goods through, medicine and food,” Biden said.

The president stressed that his moves to help Palestinians are separate from his views on the Hamas terror group.

“I have been very supportive of the Palestinians, but Hamas, they’re a bunch of thugs,” he continued.

Biden said that while visiting Israel shortly after the October 7th massacres, he “saw photographs of mothers and daughters being tied in a rope together and kerosene poured on their head and having them burned to death. Nothing’s happened like that since the Holocaust.”

Bizarrely, Biden concluded that anecdote with the sentence, “and it’s just not appropriate.”

That non-sequiturs comes on the heels of a disastrous debate against former president Donald Trump, in which Biden repeatedly struggled to answer questions and trailed off on tangents unreltaed to the matters at hand.