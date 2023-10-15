Arab-Israeli: ‘Hamas is ISIS, the world must understand’

“The world must understand that Hamas is not a resistance movement, but a murderous, criminal and despicable terrorist organization like ISIS,” says Yousef Haddad.

By World Israel News Staff

Arab-Israeli activist Yosef Haddad volunteered for military service and was seriously wounded in the 2006 Second Lebanon War. But now Haddad is fighting on a different front for Israel – combating anti-Zionist content on social media and within traditional media outlets.

Haddad has made headlines in recent years for his advocacy work on behalf of the State of Israel, speaking as an Arab citizen with full civil rights who challenges the apartheid narrative often promoted by anti-Israel organizations.

During the ongoing Swords of Iron War, Haddad is working overtime to ensure that the world is informed about the atrocities committed by the Hamas terror group and Israel’s efforts to safeguard human life in the Gaza Strip.

“I’m willing to speak on any TV channel, in English, Hebrew, or Arabic, to explain to the world that Hamas is, in fact, ISIS. The world needs to know that,” Haddad told Mako.

“The world must understand that Hamas is not a resistance movement, but a murderous, criminal and despicable terrorist organization like ISIS,” he stressed.

“My belief is that there is no station too big or too small, what the ratings are, or not. I treat every channel equally, whether it is considered niche or the most mainstream. I have been interviewed in English and Arabic, I have been on Kurdish TV, Russian TV, Norwegian TV and of course in Israeli media,” he added.

Haddad acknowledged that he does receive threats from Arab-Israelis, Palestinians, and the Arab world due to his work, he said he will not stop speaking out for Israel.

However, Haddad did reveal to Mako that he regularly carries a firearm, and urged for the government to ease gun laws for Israeli citizens.

“I walk around with a gun because if a security incident were to happen here now, I want to know that I have the ability to react and protect both those around me and myself,” he explained.

“I am very much in favor of opening up the licensing of weapons to citizens in a responsible manner. Yes, they should be armed responsibly, but leave some sort of background check process so that [weapons] don’t get into the hands of extremists.”