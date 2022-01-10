Arab woman injured in stoning attack in Binyamin due to misidentification

Driving a car with yellow (Israeli) license plates, it is believed the woman was misidentified by the Palestinian assailants as Jewish.

By TPS and World Israel News Staff

An Israeli-Arab woman was lightly injured on Sunday while driving in the Binyamin region in Judea and Samaria when her vehicle was attacked by rocks, apparently by Palestinian terrorists who misidentified her car due to its yellow (Israeli) license plates.

She was evacuated to an Israeli hospital in Jerusalem for treatment after initially receiving treatment from an MDA paramedic.

During a routine trip from Neve Tzof to Modi’in near the Arab village of Deir Nizam, the woman’s car was targeted by several suspects who threw rocks that smashed the vehicle’s windshield, according to an MDA paramedic who happened to be nearby and saw that attack take place.

Miraculously, the woman was only lightly injured in the attack.

“We treated her with primary care and ordered an ambulance and notified the emergency center,” the first responding paramedic recounted.

On Saturday, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the community of Neve Tsuf from the same village “with the aim of burning its houses on its inhabitants.”

This incident was one of multiple such attacks in Judea and Samaria over the weekend.

In 2021, as of mid-December, Arab terrorists carried out 6,633 terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria alone, of which 61 were shootings, 18 were stabbings, 1,022 were fire bombings, 5,532 were rock-throwing attacks, according to the IDF. The data marks a sharp increase of attacks in recent years.