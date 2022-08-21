Arabs shoot at Israeli bus; 3 female terrorists captured on way to separate attack

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Arab terrorists shot at an Israeli bus driving in the Binyamin area on Saturday night. No Israelis were injured in the attack, but the bus was damaged by several bullets.

The IDF has launched a search in the area for suspects.

A report was received regarding live fire shot at an Israeli bus adjacent to the village of Silwad. No injuries were reported. IDF soldiers are currently searching the area for the suspects. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 20, 2022

Yisrael Gantz, head of the Benyamin Regional Council, stated after the attack that “we have been seeing an escalation and a loss of deterrence for some time. A very great miracle happened tonight. We demand immediate and deep actions to eradicate terrorism and restore deterrence on the ground.”

Earlier in the evening, three female terrorists were arrested by Israeli forces at the Eliyahu Crossing near the city of Qalkilya in Samaria after an improvised Carlo-type submachine gun and a suicide note were found in their vehicle.

It is suspected that the terrorists, who are residents of Shechem (Nablus) and without permits to enter Israel, intended to carry out a shooting attack against the security guards manning the checkpoint.

In related news, the IDF and other Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the village of A-Zabadda and the city of Hebron.

The forces also operated in the village of Beit Fajar in the Gush Etzion area and arrested three wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. In addition, IDF uniforms were found.

A total of seven wanted persons were arrested throughout Judea and Samaria

There were no Israeli casualties in any of the incidents.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent months.