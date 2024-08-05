Ariel pushes for Palestinian crossing closure after deadly Holon terror attack

Ariel, a town of more than 20,000 is three kilometers away from Salfit, the town of origin of the terrorist responsible for the stabbing.

By Sveta Listratov, TPS

The Israeli city of Ariel is advancing an initiative to close a crossing route with the nearby Palestinian village of Salfit.

The move comes after a resident of Salfit killed two Israelis and injured two more in a stabbing spree in Holon on Sunday morning.

“Meanwhile, the existing route is constantly under security, but it is not completely closed. After today’s event in Holon, we are demanding that the army completely close the route immediately,” Yair Chetboun, Ariel’s mayor told The Press Service of Israel.

“After the steps we took to close the route, we received approvals to open a bypass route that will avoid friction between the residents of Ariel and Salfit. And in just a few days, there will be a separate route here.”

Back in December and again last month, police forces blocked an illegal crossing to Salfit, after Ariel residents blocked it themselves.

Ariel, a town of more than 20,000 is three kilometers away from Salfit.

“After the massacre of October 7, it is clear to everyone involved that there is no difference between the Nazis in Gaza and the Nazis in Judea and Samaria,” Ariel resident Ayelet Shlisel told TPS-IL.

Following the October 7 attack on Gaza-area communities, Shlisel was among the residents who took upon themselves to block the Salfit crossing.

“It is encouraging to see that our protests have influenced decision-makers. The breach that has been reopened must be closed immediately, and security presence in the area must be increased to ensure the safety and security of the residents, and to prevent further tragic incidents,” Shlisel insisted.

Two Israeli civilians were killed and another two were injured when Amar Odeh, a 34-year-old Salfit resident went on a stabbing spree on Sunday morning.

Odeh was shot and killed by a police officer.

Killed in the attack was Rina Daniv, 66, and a 70-year-old man whose name has not yet been released.

Daniv’s 68-year-old husband, Shimon was also stabbed and is in serious condition at Holon’s Wolfson Hospital.

Also injured was 26-year-old Yakov Libertov, who was walking his dog. Libertov is in moderate condition at Wolfson.