Basel bans ‘Death to Zionism’ rally planned at birthplace of modern Zionism

The demonstration was deliberately scheduled for 129 years after Theodor Herzl convened the First Zionist Congress in Basel, where the foundations of modern political Zionism were laid. Organizers declared, “From the birthplace of Zionism, we call for its destruction,” while promotional material featured an Israeli tank marked with the red inverted triangle used in Hamas propaganda to identify targets.

Police said the protest could not be authorized and are preparing for possible attempts to demonstrate regardless. “The Jewish community in Basel must feel safe at all times,” authorities declared.