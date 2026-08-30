Basel bans ‘Death to Zionism’ rally planned at birthplace of modern Zionism August 30, 2026 Pro-Palestine march in Basel, Switzerland (Shutterstock) Pro-Palestine march in Basel, Switzerland (Shutterstock) Basel bans ‘Death to Zionism’ rally planned at birthplace of modern Zionism Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/basel-bans-death-to-zionism-rally-planned-at-birthplace-of-modern-zionism/ Email Print Swiss authorities have blocked a planned “Death to Zionism” protest in Basel, ruling that its explicit calls for violence crossed the limits of free expression and assembly. The demonstration was deliberately scheduled for 129 years after Theodor Herzl convened the First Zionist Congress in Basel, where the foundations of modern political Zionism were laid. Organizers declared, “From the birthplace of Zionism, we call for its destruction,” while promotional material featured an Israeli tank marked with the red inverted triangle used in Hamas propaganda to identify targets. Police said the protest could not be authorized and are preparing for possible attempts to demonstrate regardless. “The Jewish community in Basel must feel safe at all times,” authorities declared. AntisemitismBaselpro-PalestineSwitzerlandZionism