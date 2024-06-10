Basketball star Kyrie Irving arrives to NBA Finals holding Palestinian keffiyeh

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks at his team’s post-game press conference on Nov. 18, 2023. Photo: Screenshot

Irving has carried keffiyehs in the past and expressed support for Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving arrived at Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night holding in his hand a keffiyeh, a traditional headscarf worn by Palestinians that has become known as a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian cause and opposition to Israel.

The NBA star, 32, was videotaped holding a backpack that had the keffieyh tied to it. The Boston Celtics eventually beat the Dallas Mavericks that night 105-98.

Kyrie Irving arrives with his family for the Mavs-Celtics Game 2 of the NBA Finals 🫶 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/RtgK4qspiC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 9, 2024

In November, the athlete wore a black and white keffiyeh draped on his head during an NBA press conference, and at a recent press conference he sported a necklace in the shape of Israel that was covered by the Palestinian flag.

During an away game in January between the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks, Irving demanded that security guards remove several signs held by fans in the audience that read “I’m a Jew and I’m proud” and the signs were removed.

A few days after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in Israel, Irving posted on X/Twitter a message in support of “oppressed” Palestinians that also accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity.

He wrote: “Where are all you tough talking Media Heads that get on TV and social platforms to condemn people who stand by the oppressed?? Crimes are being committed against humanity and most of you are silent. Cat got your tongue? Or you’re afraid of actually standing for something real.”

When he was playing for the Brooklyn Nets in 2022, Irving was temporarily suspended for promoting on social media an antisemitic film. He posted an apology on social media, which he later deleted.

The Dallas Mavericks team is ironically owned by Israeli billionaire and philanthropist Miriam Adelson, who is the widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

The couple has donated millions to Israeli and Jewish causes. American billionaire, investor, and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban is a minority owner of the Mavericks.