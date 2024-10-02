BBC commentator defends attacks against Israel by Iran and Hezbollah

Dr. Krieg indicated that Israel could be considered the aggressor and said that both Iran and Hezbollah had been ‘fairly rational’ throughout the conflict.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A Middle East “expert” and senior lecturer at King’s College London defended attacks by Iran and Hezbollah against Israel and said the terrorist entities have been “fairly rational” during the 12-month-long conflict.

As Iran launched nearly missiles into Israel on Tuesday night, Dr. Andreas Krieg warned that an Israeli response would further escalate tensions in the region without laying blame on Iran for initiating the attacks.

On social media, Dr. Krieg indicated that Israel could be considered the aggressor and said that both Iran and Hezbollah had been “fairly rational” throughout the conflict.

“Something’s gotta give. I mean, Israel has to send a response, but — this is not for Israel to decide. I think the international community has to make sure that whatever Israel does is not upending the regional order as we know it. And the U.S. has a responsibility. So we’ve been in this cause for 12 months now of constantly red lines being crossed, mostly by the Israelis,” he said.

“Hezbollah and Iran have played it fairly rationally, trying always to be very cautious in how they respond, trying to leave off-ramps where they could,” he added. “The Netanyahu government has kind of lost the opportunity at every sort of junction to use an off-ramp given to them.”

BBC Radio 5 Live contributor Lee Harris called Krieg’s remarks “disgraceful.”

Harris posted on X, “Thought I would check out how the BBC are reporting on what’s happening. I would say I can’t believe what I’m hearing, but it’s pretty much what you would expect from them. The anti-Israel bias is insane. Disgraceful.”

U.K. presenter and The Sun columnist Julia Hartley-Brewer wrote, “This is unf—believable. Enough is enough. The BBC is now an openly pro-terrorist organization.”

Following the Iranian attack on Tuesday, which had one casualty, a Palestinian from Gaza, Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi declared, “We will choose when to exact the price and prove our precise and unexpected attack capabilities.”