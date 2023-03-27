Ben-Gvir gets National Guard in exchange for support of judicial reform delay

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Itamar Ben Gvir at a vote in the Knesset, Dec. 28, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Opponents called it a “Ben-Gvir law-approved militia.”

By World Israel News Staff

In exchange for his backing over the judicial reform delay, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will be in charge of a civil “national guard” aimed at bolstering public safety.

Ben-Gvir had previously threatened to quit the government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went ahead with stopping the reform.

Later on Monday, Netanyahu announced that he was halting the reforms in order to prevent “civil war.”

He blamed an “extreme minority” for almost “tearing Israel apart.”

“There must not be civil war,” he said, noting that he had for three months called for his “brothers” in the opposition to enter into a dialogue but was refused.

“We are at the start of a crisis that jeopardizes our basic unity and such a crisis requires us all to act responsibly,” he went on.

Members of the opposition have slammed the agreement to form a National Guard.

Labor MK Gilad Kariv called it a “Ben-Gvir law-approved militia.”

Former Israel Police Commissioner Moshe Karadi said Ben-Gvir was “dismantling Israeli democracy” by forming “a private militia for his political purposes.”