Bennett departs US after achieving ‘all the goals and more’

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett left the U.S. capital early Sunday morning, concluding his first diplomatic visit to Washington, which culminated in a meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday.

“We achieved all of the goals that we set for the visit and more,” Bennett said of the meeting, which he described as “very warm and very productive.”

“President Biden and I created a direct and personal connection between us that is based on trust,” he said.

In his remarks before departure, Bennett highlighted some of the achievements.

“We have agreed with the Americans on a joint working strategy to block the Iranian race for nuclear weapons,” said Bennett.

Biden said Friday that the U.S. is committed to ensuring that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon. “But we’re putting diplomacy first and seeing where that takes us,” he said, alluding to the Biden administration’s desire to return to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

Bennett also said, “We took a significant step in equipping and building the Israeli force,” keeping with his goal of strengthening Israel’s military superiority.

Biden on Friday said that the U.S. has an “unwavering” commitment to Israel’s security. “I fully, fully, fully support replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome system,” he said.

“We also made progress on an issue that concerns many Israelis: The visa exemption for entry to the U.S.,” said Bennett. “As you have heard, President Biden – for the first time – instructed that progress be made and that the matter be closed as quickly as possible.”

In addition, Bennett encouraged Biden to step up the American vaccination program against COVID-19, suggesting that the U.S. should begin administering booster shots five months after vaccination instead of eight months.

“That’s being discussed. I spoke with Dr. Fauci this morning about that,” Biden said on Friday.

At a cabinet meeting last week, Bennett said that he similarly advises the rulers of other nations.

“My advice to all world leaders right now, and I am telling them this: Implement the third inoculation right away. Do not wait. Give it five months from the second dose of the vaccine – otherwise you are under the false illusion of being protected,” he said.