Bennett holds historic first meeting with Bahrain’s Crown Prince

By Aryeh Savir/TPS

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett registered a historic moment on Tuesday during the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow when he met with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the first Israeli prime minister to do so.

Neither the Israeli team nor the Bahraini one released a statement on the content of the meeting.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made a historic trip to Bahrain at the end of September, the first top Israeli diplomat to do so. He met with and the King and the Crown Prince.

The Abraham Accords were orchestrated and signed by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain signed a historic peace agreement at the White House in September 2020, the first agreement to be signed between Israel and an Arab country in 25 years.

The UAE is the first major Arab state to recognize Israel since the Israel-Jordan Peace Treaty was signed in October 1994.

Announced on August 13, the Abraham Accords is the first between a Gulf state and Israel and is expected to lead to similar agreements with other Arab countries, possibly Oman or Saudi Arabia.