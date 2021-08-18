Bennett to discuss Iranian threat with Biden in Washington

The two leaders will discuss critical world security issues, including the threat posed by Iran, and especially the Iranian nuclear issue.

By TPS, World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel to Washington to meet in person with U.S. President Joe Biden next Thursday, marking Bennett’s first diplomatic visit since taking office.

The official invitation for the visit was made by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki said that the visit will, “strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel.” She added that the two leaders will discuss critical world security issues, including the threat posed by Iran, and especially the Iranian nuclear issue.

“The visit will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians and the importance of working towards a more peaceful and secure future for the region,” added Psaki.

At his press conference on Wednesday, amid the ongoing COVID crisis, Bennett said, “I am expected to go to the US, coronavirus permitting, for an important meeting with President Biden.”

He added that Iran will be a central topic at the meeting saying, “Iran is at its most advanced stage ever in [uranium] enrichment, but we have a plan to deal with this and protect the security of the people of Israel.”

The delegation will leave for Washington on Tuesday, August 24. Bennett’s meeting with US President Biden at the White House will take place on Thursday, August 26, the Prime Minister’s Office announced.

Earlier Wednesday, Bennett met with Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel. The two discussed diplomatic, security and economic aspects of Israel-Egypt relations, as well as the Egyptian mediation in the security situation vis-à-vis the Gaza Strip. Bennett was invited on behalf of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi for an official visit in the coming weeks.