Trump campaign demands apology from White House for ‘cheap fake’ accusation

‘Now everyone sees there’s NOTHING fake about Biden’s decline. We were right and simply sharing the TRUTH!’



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following Thursday night’s presidential debate, Donald Trump’s campaign demanded on apology for the Biden camp alleging that videos showing Biden seeming frail and confused were “cheap fakes.”

“Cheap fakes” was a term used by the White House to describe videos circulated by Republicans showing Biden standing motionless during public events, looking confused and being escorted by family members and aides.

The White House alleged that these “cheap fakes” were being used by Trump supporters to spread “misinformation” about Biden’s faulty mental acuity and motor skills.

However, after Thursday night’s debate when Biden frequently seemed confused, rambled off topic, spoke in a feeble tone and had difficulty finishing his sentences, the Trump administration is asking the White House for an apology for the cheap fakes allegation.

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X Friday, “It’s only been a week since our fantastic team @TrumpWarRoom & @RNCResearch were wrongly accused of editing ‘cheap fakes’ to make Biden look bad.”

“The Democrats, and of course their mouthpieces in the Fake News, peddled this ridiculous lie,” she continued.

“We actually had to spend time fighting ‘journalists’ on this ridiculous narrative and telling them Americans can believe their own eyes!” she added.

Levitt wrote, “Now everyone sees there’s NOTHING fake about Biden’s decline. We were right and simply sharing the TRUTH!”

“We will take an apology now,” she concluded.

The Biden campaign responded by alleging that Trump lied during his responses to questions during the debate.

In liberal media outlets following the debates, “panic” was a dominant word characterizing reaction by Democrats.

A New York Times Headline read, “Biden’s Shaky Debate Performance and a Panicking Party” and MSNBC‘s Joy Reid said Democrats were “approaching panic.”

Peter Baker, who has covered the past five US Presidents, wrote in the New York Times that, “Mr. Biden appeared on defense much of the time and either did not use lines teed up for him by his campaign’s predebate advertising or mumbled them in passing in such a way that they barely registered.”

Although Baker, like many New York Times journalists, cast doubt on Trump’s statements, he admitted that the Republican candidate answered questions “with energy and volume” and that he managed “to stay on offense even on issues of vulnerability for him like the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and abortion.”

The debate was called sooner than usual as an attempt by the Democrats to show they were firmly behind their candidate. Still, instead, the length of time before the Democratic convention in August has raised speculation of the possibility that Biden may be replaced.