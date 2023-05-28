‘BESIEGE ROTHMAN’: Lawmaker shouted down, attacked at Tel Aviv University

Lawmaker Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, was shouted down when he attempted to address an audience Sunday evening at Tel Aviv University. Anti-judicial reform protesters surrounded him both when he entered the building and when he exited, guarded by security.

“Your argument is weak. You don’t have the ability to deal intellectually, so you shout. What can you do, you are limited,” Rothman, a main architect of the legislative reform, told the mob, who shouted “Besiege Rothman” while trying to block his exit. He was evacuated in a campus security vehicle.

ותהיו בטוחים שהדפקטים האלה מתנשאים על אוהדי בית”ר pic.twitter.com/kDxRcQXbTM — ינון מגל (@YinonMagal) May 28, 2023