Bezos slams Biden for passing the buck over high cost of gas

A gas price is displayed at a filling station ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend in Philadelphia, July 1, 2022. (AP/Matt Rourke)

The second-wealthiest person in the world, among others, slammed the president for blaming gas companies for the outrageously high cost at the pump.

By World Israel News Staff

Republican politicians and others, including Jeff Bezos, were infuriated by U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks concerning the rising cost of gas.

On Saturday, Biden tweeted: “My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril.

“Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.”

Later in the day, Bezos – founder of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, tweeted in response: “Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this.”

On Thursday, Biden told reporters in Spain, where he attended the Madrid NATO summit, that prices will be high at the pump for “as long as it takes” Ukraine to defeat Russia.

“The war has pushed prices up. [Oil] could go as high as $200 a barrel, some analysts think. How long is it fair to expect American drivers and drivers around the world to pay that premium for this war?” New York Times reporter Jim Tankersley asked the president.

“As long as it takes. Russia cannot, in fact, defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine,” Biden replied.

Several Republicans slammed the response, the New York Post noted, citing the following:

“President Biden really thinks Americans are morons who are dumb enough to believe this. Unreal. We should be ramping up domestic energy production and making the United States energy independent again,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) wrote.

“It’s not a this or that scenario, Mr. President. Open up federal lands for oil and gas drilling, end your regulatory war on energy and start lowering gas prices for Americans. This is YOUR price hike,” Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) tweeted.

“Joe Biden just admitted he has no idea how long gas prices will be at record highs,” Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) posted. “Here’s an idea to fix it: UNLEASH AMERICAN ENERGY.”

“We MUST unlock American energy production NOW,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) said. “No more high gas prices with 0 action from the admin. The admin must stop following CA’s failed energy policies.”

“MAKE NO MISTAKE. Gas prices are at historic highs because of Joe Biden’s war on American energy,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) wrote.

Non-politicians also blasted the president, including former New York Mets center fielder Lenny Dykstra.

“I’m sorry, I’m just a dumb, burned-out former baseball player … did I somehow miss a formal declaration of war?!?!” Dykstra quipped.