Biden admin preps post-election revenge on Israel

This is a part of why Israel has stepped up its campaign.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Whoever wins on Election Day it won’t be Joe Biden who will head off to join Jimmy Carter in senile infamy or his top administration members who won’t be likely to stay on no matter which way the election turns out.

And the administration is taking it in the noble spirit for which it’s known for, that is to say it’s going to follow in the footsteps of the Obama administration (and plenty of the perps are veterans of Hussy) and avenge the outcome on the Jews.

(Hey it’s a popular response for thousands of years. So why not?)

Joe Biden claims that his real priority is a moonshot cure, but it seems like the admin’s real priority is to attack Israel.

The nearly three-month period from the November 5 presidential election to the January 20 inauguration will come with additional “political flexibility,” which will allow space for more confrontational policies vis-a-vis the Israeli government, said the current US official.

The list of steps US President Joe Biden could take would be longer if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the election since she is less likely to reverse them, a former senior US official explained.

The official added that Harris would also be shielded from any political backlash of such moves due to them being seen as part of her predecessor’s legacy.

The former senior US official acknowledged that certain steps would be less likely taken if former president Donald Trump wins the election because he would be able to roll them back upon returning to office.

The wish list includes sanctioning members of the Israeli government, sanctioning even more Jewish groups, and cracking down on Jewish products coming out of territory claimed by Islamic terrorists.

Also, there are plans for more limitations on weapons and this genius scheme to reopen a terror consulate in Jerusalem.

The former senior US official said the White House could dangle one last visit from Biden to Israel to participate in the corner-stone laying ceremony for the yet-to-be-built US embassy compound in exchange for Jerusalem lifting its opposition to reopening the consulate.

I understand the admin blaming Israel for everything because they’re radicals and terror simps, I’m baffled as to why they would think that the Israeli government (or any government on earth) is desperate for a Biden visit, let alone willing to sell out their national capital to have Biden come in to help the terrorists.

Unless I’m completely misreading this and sending Biden to Jerusalem is meant to be some kind of a threat.

But joking aside, this is a part of why Israel has stepped up its campaign. It knows that it has until Election Day to make a substantive impact before the full rage of the sore losers in the D.C. regime can be unleashed without worrying that a crackdown on Israel will make a few thousand Jewish voters in Pennsylvania realize that this administration hates Israel far more than it does any of the Islamic terrorists it’s fighting against.