Biden Adviser employed by DC church that regularly platforms antisemites

Bowen is a ‘minister of social justice’ at Shiloh Baptist Church whose spiritual leader has close ties with notorious antisemites.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A top adviser to US President Joe Biden is employed by a church that has close ties with antisemites, including those who call for the mass murder of “Zionists.”

Reverend Thomas Bowen is an adviser to Joe Biden and is listed as a “minister of social justice” on the website of Shiloh Baptist Church, whose ties with antisemites include Malik Shabazz, the founder of Black Lawyers for Justice and former chairman of the New Black Panther Party.

Shabazz met at Shiloh with the church’s spiritual leader, Reverend Doctor Wallace Charles Smith, prior to a National Black Men’s convention co-hosted by Shabazz.

Smith posted on social media that he and Shabazz had a “great meeting together” and added a picture of the two men hugging.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has listed Shabazz as a “racist black nationalist with a long, well-documented history of violently anti-Semitic remarks and accusations about the inherent evil of white people.”

The SPLC quoted Shabazz as saying in a 2002 speech in Washington DC, “Kill every goddamn Zionist in Israel! Goddamn little babies, goddamn old ladies! Blow up Zionist supermarkets!”

Early in 2024, Shabazz posted a photo of himself and Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from 2012.

In 2020, Shabazz posted a photo of himself with Nation of Islam leader and antisemite Louis Farrakhan and wrote, “I walk with the best.”

Minister Hashim Nzinga, who was chief of staff of the New Black Panther Party when he died in 2020, was the other co-host of the convention.

Nzinga defended Shabazz’s remarks about killing “Zionists” and, in a 2016 interview in Los Angeles, doubled down by saying, “I still say that all the time now. You’ve gotta kill them before they kill you. … If someone brings harm to us, we’re gonna kill them.”

In addition, Nzinga has accused Jews of owning the media and blamed Jews for the 9-11 terror attack.