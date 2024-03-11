Biden apologizes for calling Laken Riley’s killer an ‘illegal’

Biden hasn’t apologized to Laken Riley’s parents for mangling her name, but he has managed to apologize to the Left.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

During Biden’s otherwise divisive and destructive State of the Union address, he briefly went off script when he responded to calls to Say Laken Riley’s name.

“Lincoln (sic) Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right. But how many of the thousands of people being killed by illegals – to her parents, I say my heart goes out to you. Having lost children myself, I understand.”

Biden got into trouble for calling the illegal alien killer, an illegal, a term that had been banned by leftists back during the Obama administration.

During his MSNBC interview, Biden apologized for calling the monster who assaulted Laken Riley, a young college student, so brutally that he disfigured her skull, an illegal.

“During your response to [Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s] heckling of you, you used the word ‘illegal’ when talking about the man who allegedly killed Laken Riley,” Capehart said.

“An undocumented person. And I shouldn’t have used ‘illegal.’ It’s ‘undocumented,’” Biden said.

“So you regret using that word?” Capehart pressed him.

“Yes,” Biden replied.

Biden did not apologize to Laken Riley’s family for allowing her murderer into the country. He apologized for calling her illegal alien killer “illegal”. What an absolute POS. pic.twitter.com/cyqH3I1vaS — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 10, 2024

The statement marks an apparent reversal from what Biden said Friday. While at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the president was asked, “Do you regret using the word ‘illegal’ to describe immigrants last night, sir?”

“Well, I probably — I don’t re — technically not supposed to be here,” he responded.

A real profile in courage there.

As I wrote earlier, the whole exchange shows that Biden knows the damage that illegals are doing and he is on board with it for political reasons. He also knows that illegals are illegals, but he’ll crawl before the Left anyway.

Biden hasn’t apologized to Laken Riley’s parents for mangling her name (not that anyone would expect anything else from him), but he has managed to apologize to the Left for accurately naming her killer an illegal alien.