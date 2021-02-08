Biden ‘dismantling’ ICE, ordering agents to ‘stand down’ — sheriff

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said that Biden’s rolling back of Trump-era policies means that “Americans will not be safe” and “immigrant communities will not be safe.”

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

President Joe Biden’s executive orders on immigrant enforcement policies are endangering public safety, warned a Maryland sheriff during a Monday interview on Fox and Friends.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said that Biden’s rolling back of Trump-era policies means that “Americans will not be safe” and “immigrant communities will not be safe.”

During Biden’s first few weeks in office, he signed a number of orders reversing previous immigration policy. One of his orders, which attempted to freeze all previously approved deportations for 100 days, was tossed out by a judge.

According to the Washington Post, a recently issued internal ICE memo stated that moving forward, agents would not file deportation requests for those convicted of drug, DUI, “low level” assault, fraud, and theft.

Americans should be “outraged,” Jenkins said, as Biden has essentially “dismantled ICE” by “telling the agents to stand down.”

“These types of laws lead to more victims of crime, more violent crime [and] gangs infiltrating this country,” said Jenkins.

“One thing that’s always considered in the deportations are the criminal histories so regardless of the felony, regardless of the event, the crime these people are going to roam our streets with impunity,” he said.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

During the program, Jenkins referenced comments made by a senior immigration official to the Washington Post on Sunday. The official said that the Biden administration had “abolished ICE without abolishing ICE.”

“The pendulum swing is so extreme,” the official said. “It literally feels like we’ve gone from the ability to fully enforce our immigration laws to now being told to enforce nothing.”

Jenkins said he believes the swift policy shift is happening because the administration is “angry at President Trump.”

“All of the strides that [Trump] made in stronger immigration enforcement over the past four years, they’re totally being undone and dismantled,” he said.