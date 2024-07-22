Biden goes after Israeli baker who shot terrorist

The Biden administration welcomes terror migration but is terrified of anti-terrorists even if they’re making donuts.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Eight years ago, Elor Azaia, an Israeli Army medic, arrived at the scene of an Islamic terrorist attack in the biblical Jewish city of Hebron. Two Islamic terrorists had been shot after attacking Israeli soldiers.

One of the terrorists, wearing a heavy coat in springtime weather, was still alive, and Elor suspected that he had a suicide bomb vest hidden underneath the coat.

The soldiers on the scene were uncertain what to do and Elor took the shot to save their lives.

The Islamic terrorist attack had been timed for the Jewish holiday of Purim, but the party was just getting started.

An Arab Muslim activist filmed the shooting and provided video of it to the anti-Israel leftist group B’Tselem which is backed by George Soros and the Ford Foundation.

Even though evidence by a leading pathologist showed that the terrorist was already dead when Elor fired his shot, the young soldier was dragged through a trial that traumatized his parents and divided the country.

Polls showed that 63% of Israelis opposed his conviction.

“The commanders didn’t know what to do,” Elor’s platoon sergeant testified, and stated that, “as long as the terrorist is moving, he is a threat.”

Despite clear evidence that Elor had acted legitimately and hadn’t even killed the terrorist, the combination of international pressure and a leftist judiciary led to his unfortunate conviction.

The young soldier was sentenced to 18 months in prison. And that seemed to be the end of it.

In the summer of 2018, he was released from prison and opened a bakery. The ‘Victory’ bakery, run by Elor and his brother, sells chocolate donuts, cakes, challahs and croissants.

Now, eight years later, the Biden administration has sanctioned Elor and his entire family.

Instead of using watch lists to keep Islamic terrorists out of America, Biden is putting those who kill Islamic terrorists on watch lists.

The State Department issued a press release accusing the baker of “gross violations of human rights”. According to the Biden administration, “Azaria, as a former IDF sergeant, qualifies as a foreign government official”.

Describing a baker who last served in the Israeli military eight years ago as a “foreign government official” is quite a stretch.

As is the claim that it’s doing this to promote stability in Judea and Samaria. Elor lives in Ramle which is not at all in Judea and Samaria.

But the same administration which not only funds actual Islamic terrorists in Israel, but which has allowed them to flood America through its open border, has announced that Elor “and any immediate family members are generally ineligible for entry into the United States.”

There’s no actual basis for believing that Elor, who has a bakery in Israel, was trying to come to America.

Still, now Elor and his dad Charlie, a retired police officer, his mother Oshera, his brother and sister, a doctor, and his 5-year-old nephew are barred from entering America.

Meanwhile Islamic terrorists, cartel bosses, and gang members are welcome to cross the southern border.

The Biden administration denounced Trump’s “Muslim ban” and instead replaced it with an “Israeli ban.” To quality for the Israeli ban, all you need to do is stand up to Islamic terrorists.

We recently learned that over 400 illegal alien invaders were smuggled in by an ISIS-linked network and that over 370 persons on the terror watchlist were caught crossing the border.

Open borders have been a golden era for Islamic terrorists from around the world.

And the Biden administration is keeping the border open while warning a Jewish baker who shot an already dead Islamic terrorist years ago, along with his 5-year-old nephew, not to even think about visiting.

Unlike the Jordanian who tried to infiltrate a military base, the Chechen shot by a colonel and the Somali illegal in Minnesota who was a member of the al-Shabaab terror group.

Like Kyle Rittenhouse and Daniel Perry, Elor Azaria had his life turned upside down for doing the right thing because the Left saw him as a useful example for intimidating patriots.

“Serving in the Israeli Defense Forces was a dream of mine from a young age,” he told a reporter.

“I had planned out everything. To be a medic, to be an outstanding soldier and to make it into the IDF. Everything was going well until the event, and from there everything changed. But fine, in the face of a big dream that has been canceled, there is another big dream.”

After leaving prison, he worked in a pizza shop and then tried to gain experience in the catering business, but his record kept him from being able to find work.

Still, Elor Azaria persevered and gained experience doing unpaid work until he was finally ready to open his own bakery.

And he was working on publishing a book about his experiences, ‘From Darkness to Light’, a pun on his first name ‘Elor’ which means “G-d is my light.”

Elor Azaria spent years working to get this far and Biden warning him not to come to a country that he wasn’t even planning on visiting is not likely to make him give up on his dreams.

“My faith has always been strong, but it has become even stronger in the last two years,” he said.

Meanwhile the Biden administration wants to bring Arab Muslims from the terror territory of Gaza to America.

And after its disastrous retreat from Afghanistan, Biden flooded America with invaders from Afghanistan, who have no right to be here, but whom he keeps trying to legalize.

The pro-terrorist administration has also announced another $100 million in ‘aid’ to the Islamic terrorist population occupying parts of Judea and Samaria, and Gaza.

That’s part of the $774 million sent to these terrorist areas by Biden since the Hamas atrocities of Oct 7.

The Biden administration welcomes terror migration but is terrified of anti-terrorists even if they’re making donuts, because they are a living reminder of everything wrong with its policies.

“I have no regrets, nothing. My answer will not change even if I live to be a hundred years old. If I were to go back to those seconds at the event in Hebron, I would do exactly the same thing,” Elor told a reporter. “Because I acted properly.”

What does the Biden administration really fear? Those who do the right thing.