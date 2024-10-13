Biden-Harris officials leak every piece of info they have about Israeli attack on Iran

The same folks hounding Trump over classified documents leak constantly and they do so deliberately.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The Israelis informed the Biden-Harris admin about the Pagergeddon attack and the attack on Hezbollah’s leader once both were underway.

Why did they do that?

Here’s the latest in a series of anonymous leaked stories about Israel’s plans to retaliate against Iran.

“U.S. officials believe Israel has narrowed down what they will target in their response to Iran’s attack, which these officials describe as Iranian military and energy infrastructure.

There is no indication that Israel will target nuclear facilities or carry out assassinations, but U.S. officials stressed that the Israelis have not made a final decision about how and when to act.

The U.S. does not know when Israel’s response could come but officials said the Israeli military is poised and ready to go at any time once the order is given.

Israel has shared more information with the U.S. about the retaliation, the officials said, but they withheld many details out of operational security concerns.”

What could those ‘concerns’ possibly be? Can’t imagine.

The same folks hounding Trump over classified documents leak constantly and they do so deliberately. The goal is to sabotage any Israeli operation much the way Obama’s people sabotaged a planned Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear program by leaking the information.

Israeli operational security for taking out terrorists now involves hiding information from the White House.

We’ve become the weak link because the administration is stuffed with terrorist sympathizers.