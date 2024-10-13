Biden-Harris officials leak every piece of info they have about Israeli attack on Iran October 13, 2024President Biden addressing the Trump assassination attempt. (Twitter Screenshot)(Twitter Screenshot)Biden-Harris officials leak every piece of info they have about Israeli attack on Iran Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/biden-harris-officials-leak-every-piece-of-info-they-have-about-israeli-attack-on-iran/ Email Print The same folks hounding Trump over classified documents leak constantly and they do so deliberately.By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage MagazineThe Israelis informed the Biden-Harris admin about the Pagergeddon attack and the attack on Hezbollah’s leader once both were underway.Why did they do that?Here’s the latest in a series of anonymous leaked stories about Israel’s plans to retaliate against Iran.Read To stop Hamas, confront Qatar and Iran“U.S. officials believe Israel has narrowed down what they will target in their response to Iran’s attack, which these officials describe as Iranian military and energy infrastructure.There is no indication that Israel will target nuclear facilities or carry out assassinations, but U.S. officials stressed that the Israelis have not made a final decision about how and when to act.The U.S. does not know when Israel’s response could come but officials said the Israeli military is poised and ready to go at any time once the order is given.Israel has shared more information with the U.S. about the retaliation, the officials said, but they withheld many details out of operational security concerns.”Read Israeli leaders consider total siege of northern Gaza, with implications for 'day after'What could those ‘concerns’ possibly be? Can’t imagine.The same folks hounding Trump over classified documents leak constantly and they do so deliberately. The goal is to sabotage any Israeli operation much the way Obama’s people sabotaged a planned Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear program by leaking the information.Israeli operational security for taking out terrorists now involves hiding information from the White House.We’ve become the weak link because the administration is stuffed with terrorist sympathizers. betrayalBiden-HarrisIDFIran