Biden pardons son and co-conspirator

President Joe Biden speaks during the first day of Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

As President Biden’s last days in office tick down, he may want to consider pardoning himself.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The long investigation of the Biden Crime Family ended when its principal member extended a “full and unconditional” pardon to its front man for any and all crimes that Hunter Biden might have committed or taken part in from January 2014 through Dec 1 2024.

The eleven year pardon by Joe Biden for his son and apparent co-conspirator is unprecedented in both its scope and its brazen shameless criminality.

Biden’s pardon begins in the last two years of his vice presidency when the lame duck politician was using Hunter to aggressively monetize his fading political influence by conspiring with oligarchs around the world.

President Biden claimed in a press release that he pardoned his son to protect him from being charged for lying on his gun form and failing to pay taxes.

But if Biden had been trying to deal with those two cases, he could have just commuted the sentences or offered a narrower pardon.

The gun form incident took place in 2018 and Hunter stopped paying taxes in 2016. Why start the pardon clock on Jan 2014? And why does it end at the last possible moment?

What is Joe Biden really trying to protect against?

2014 was the year that Hunter Biden joined the board of Ukraine’s Burisma, scoring a $1 million payday, and millions more for the Biden Crime Family.

It was also the year that Yelena Baturina, the wife of former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov sent $3.5 million to a Hunter organization and attended an event with Joe Biden in D.C.

It was also the year that a Kazakh oligarch who had just taken over the BTA Bank, with whom Joe was photographed sent six figures.

Were all of these foreign oligarchs sending big checks to a man who had just been discharged from the Naval Reserve over his cocaine use or to his dad who was the one actually in power?

Joe Biden did not pardon Hunter Biden: he pardoned himself.

Hunter, an inept crackhead who could barely write coherent emails, was not being showered with checks, wire transfers and even diamonds because of his legal and business acumen.

The only reason an addict was being sent so much money that he could use it to indulge his worst appetites was because of his father. The ‘Big Guy’ was always the mastermind.

Hunter Biden initiated the calls, and then Joe joined them. Hunter took foreign oligarchs to D.C. events where his father just happened to show up. And when Hunter needed to demand cash, as he did with one Chinese company, he invoked the name of his silent partner dad.

The last remaining defenders of Joe Biden claim that he pardoned his son as an act of love.

A loving father would never have used a troubled son as a patsy. He wouldn’t use foreign oligarchs to finance his son’s crack habit. Using your son in a criminal enterprise even while he’s struggling to recover from his brother’s death, is not an act of love, but selfish, cruel and evil.

And a loving father would not have waited to see how the election would play out before pardoning his son. These are not the actions of a loving father, but a cynical and abusive criminal who had always put his own needs and desires ahead of his broken family.

The only reason Joe Biden needed to pardon Hunter was because he used his son as a front man for influence peddling. And not just his son, but multiple other members of his family, even shamelessly using his grandchildren to launder the loot from foreign criminals.

Even as a little boy, Hunter had been abused by his father for political purposes.

From the very beginning, Joe Biden cheated on his wife with Jill. When his wife was killed in a car accident and his two sons lay in the hospital, the new senator dragged the media to their bedside and posed with the battered boys for publicity photos to show what a great father he was.

After Beau Biden’s death, Joe plotted to use his son’s passing as a platform for a presidential run. Even as Hunter spun out of control, he went on using his last son to keep the money from China and elsewhere flowing, despite how much damage it was doing to him.

President Biden spent his miserable four years in office lying about every bit of it. He lied about not having any dealings with Hunter’s business partners. He lied about not knowing what was going on. And then finally, when Hunter was going down, he lied that he wouldn’t pardon him.

Over and over again he was asked this year if he would pardon his son. He always said he wouldn’t. As recently as this month, the White House was still insisting he would never do it.

And then three days ahead of Hunter’s sentencing, President Biden issued a press release that begins with the lie, “I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word” and concludes with the lie, “for my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth.” Not one single word of any of that is true.

Biden lied to the American people from beginning to end. And he’s still lying now.

Joe Biden ran one of the most corrupt presidential administrations in history. Its corruption centered around members of the Biden family. He pardoned his son for crimes committed when he was vice president and president.

This “full and unconditional” pardon is not for lying on a gun form and tax evasion: it’s for any and all crimes covering much of his father’s time in office.

Those crimes are not just Hunter’s: they’re Joe’s crimes.

The Constitution does provide presidents with a great deal of leeway in using the “Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons” except in “Cases of Impeachment.” The power to pardon was never meant to allow presidents to cover up corrupt behavior by their associates.

Presidents were empowered to pardon “Offences against the United States” in order to intervene in miscarriages of justice and to settle rebellions and insurrections. They were not supposed to abuse the power to pardon their own family members and criminal associates.

And Hunter may not be the last member of the Biden Crime Family to get a pardon. At least nine Biden family members received money from foreign entities. Including the ‘Big Guy’.

As President Biden’s last days in office tick down, he may want to consider pardoning himself.