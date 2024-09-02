Biden says Netanyahu is not doing enough for hostage deal; Hamas will pay the price for killing hostages

President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Biden told reporters that the US was ‘very close’ to presenting a final hostage release deal offer by the end of the week.

US President Joe Biden said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu isn’t doing enough to work towards a deal that will release the remaining hostages in Gaza but reaffirmed that Hamas is to blame for the deaths of hostages and they will pay the price.

He told reporters that the US was “very close” to presenting a final hostage release deal offer by the end of the week.

Although negotiations have been at an impasse, US officials have consistently made hopeful predictions about the likelihood of a deal.

When reporters asked Biden if Netanyahu was doing enough to secure a hostage release deal, Biden answered succinctly, “No.”

However, the White House later released a statement clarifying that Hamas was responsible for the murder of hostages.

“The president has been clear that Hamas is responsible for killing Hersh and the others, and Hamas leaders will pay for their crimes,” a US official said.

Explaining Biden’s response to the reporter’s question, the official added that the president “is also calling for urgency from the Israeli government in securing the release of the missing remaining hostages.”

Biden said, “I’ve spoken to the American hostage, I spoke to his mom and dad, and we’re not giving up. We’re going to continue to push as hard as we can,” referring to Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s parents, Jon and Rachel.

The White House statement said that Vice President Kamala Harris “will meet with the US hostage deal negotiating team … and discuss efforts to drive towards a deal that secures the release of the remaining hostages.”

The IDF discovering the bodies of 6 murdered hostages in Gaza, including US citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin has given the White House added urgency to close a hostage deal.

After the death of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, there are now 7 US hostages still held in Gaza.