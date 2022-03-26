Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden (images by Shutterstock)

Biden slams Putin as a “butcher” WHO “CANNOT REMAIN IN POWER”days after calling the Russian president a “pure thug” and “murderous dictator.”

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden slammed Russian president Vladimir Putin while visiting Ukrainian refugees in Poland on Saturday, as part of a three-day diplomatic mission to the region.

When a local reporter asked Biden about the impact of Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, the president responded by saying “he’s a butcher.”

Later in the visit, Biden told the media that he was “not sure” if Putin is changing tactics vis-à-vis the invasion, after Moscow released a statement saying that “Phase 1 of the special military operation” was completed.

He then sat in on a meeting in Warsaw between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

I visited Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland this afternoon. You don’t need to speak the same language to feel the roller-coaster of emotions in their eyes. I want to thank my friend Chef José Andrés, his team, and the people of Warsaw for opening your hearts to help. pic.twitter.com/VU3Oe0EXAL — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2022

“President Biden said what is happening in Ukraine will change the history of the 21st century, and we will work together to ensure that this change is in our favor, in Ukraine’s favor, in the favour of the democratic world,” Reuters reported Kuleba as telling Ukrainian national television.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said during a speech in Warsaw later on Saturday.

The “butcher” remark comes as Biden has recently ramped up his criticism of Putin, after referring to him as a “war criminal” last week and “murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine.”

In March 2021, Biden called Putin a “killer” and “has no soul,” which sparked outrage from Moscow at the time.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry released a statement shortly after Biden’s “butcher” comment, saying that the comment narrowed the chances that the U.S. and Russia can reconcile their rapidly deteriorating diplomatic relations.

In late February, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow released a statement urging American citizens to leave Russia and later evacuated non-emergency employees and their family members.

The U.S. then expelled 12 Russian diplomats who had served at Russia’s U.N. mission in New York.

Russia has said it is planning to expel American diplomats in retaliation.