Biden to visit Israel this week as US deploys troops nearby

President Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN on September 20th, 2023. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)

By World Israel News Staff

US President Joe Biden is gearing up for a significant visit to Israel, as confirmed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a late-night meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speculation had been rife about Biden’s possible trip to Israel, with three US officials earlier hinting at the likelihood of such a visit as early as this week.

Detailed preparations were said to be underway, even on the ground in Israel, in anticipation of the potential visit.

The White House remained tight-lipped on the matter, declining to comment, and the National Security Council spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Earlier on the same day, Hebrew media had reported that President Biden had accepted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s invitation to visit Israel, with his arrival scheduled for Wednesday.

Before this announcement, a senior administration official had shared with The Associated Press that the President had been contemplating a visit to Israel in the coming days, though nothing had been set in stone.

This followed reports in Israeli media that Prime Minister Netanyahu had extended an invitation to President Biden for a solidarity visit amidst the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu had a fifth conversation on Saturday night, reflecting the President’s unwavering support for Israel throughout the recent tensions and conflict with Hamas.