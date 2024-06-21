Biden under fire for withholding military aid to Israel

Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, N.C., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Shutterstock)

After Netanyahu reveals private talks with Biden envoy, senator accuses White House of ‘playing politics’ with Israel’s security.

By World Israel News Staff

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton excoriated President Joe Biden Thursday, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Biden White House of withholding military aid to Israel during war time.

In a letter penned to the president, Cotton accused the administration of “deliberately misleading” the public by denying aid was being held from Israel.

“Your administration responded by claiming that aid is flowing normally, with one official asserting, ‘We genuinely do not know what he’s talking about,’” Cotton said, referencing White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s response to Netanyahu’s video statement Tuesday.

“You claim that the only hold or delay is on the 2,000-pound and 500-pound bombs you refused to deliver earlier this year,” Cotton continued, noting the White House acknowledged in May it had frozen planned aerial munition sales to Israel in April.

“But you’re deliberately misleading the American people and insulting a key ally.”

Cotton went on to point out reported freezes on transfers of F-15 fighter jets, ammunition, and other weaponry.

“Your administration is engaged in bureaucratic sleight-of-hand to withhold this crucial aid to Israel during a shooting war. As you are aware, the Arms Export Control Act requires the administration to notify Congress before sending weapons to a foreign country.”

“Your administration has manipulated this requirement by withholding this formal notification to Congress of approved weapons sales, including F-15s, tactical vehicles, 120-mm mortars, 120-mm tank rounds, joint direct attack munitions, and small diameter bombs. Your administration can then claim that the weapons are ‘in process’ while never delivering them.”

The Biden White House, Cotton wrote, is “playing politics with the nation’s honor” and Israel’s security.

“Worse still, your administration lacks the honesty to communicate its true policy to the American people, instead preferring to hide behind weasel words and bureaucratic process.”

“Our ally is under sustained threat, and we must use all available resources to expedite military aid.”