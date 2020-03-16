Biden victorious over Sanders in one-on-one debate

Sanders’ proposals “seemed almost antiquated during a worldwide health crisis,” said the Examiner.

By World Israel News Staff and Associated Press

“Biden dominates one-on-one debate against Sanders,” ran the headline of the Washington Examiner. Most pundits appeared to agree, though some put it more kindly, saying Sanders was “too gentle on Biden” or an “amiable sparring partner.”

Both candidates sought to cast themselves as best-positioned to lead the nation through a global pandemic, uniting in their criticism of President Donald Trump’s response to the fast-moving coronavirus.

But while Biden pledged dramatic efforts, including deploying the United States military to help with recovery efforts and warning that a federal financial bailout may be necessary to stabilize the economy, Sanders chose to go into the nitty-gritty of his “Medicare for all.”

He argued that the government-run health insurance system he has long championed would allow the U.S. to respond faster to a health crisis.

According to the Washington Examiner, Sanders’ proposals “seemed almost antiquated during a worldwide health crisis.”

The Vermont senator repeatedly pushed questions regarding the coronavirus toward a now-familiar debate between him and Biden over health care.

“This is a crisis,” Biden said. “We’re at war with a virus. It has nothing to do with copays or anything.”

The coronavirus outbreak has rapidly reshaped nearly all aspects of American life, shuttering schools across the country and significantly curtailing travel.

Virus fears have also halted campaign rallies and prompted some states to delay upcoming primaries because of warnings from public health officials against large gatherings.

“This is bigger than any one of us — this calls for a national rallying for one another,” Biden said.

Indeed, the stakes in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination have shifted dramatically since Biden and Sanders last debated less than three weeks ago — as have the contours of the contest.

After a sluggish start to the primary season, Biden has surged to the front of the field, drawing overwhelming support from black voters and consolidating the backing of several more moderate rivals who have dropped out of the race.

He’s also actively courting the endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a liberal ally of Sanders who dropped out without throwing her support behind him.

The former vice president appeared determined throughout Sunday’s contest to keep his focus on the general election, making direct overtures to Sanders’ loyal supporters and committing for the first time to select a woman as his running mate if he becomes the Democratic nominee.

After Biden’s announcement, Sanders said he would “in all likelihood” do the same.

For Sanders, the reality is that his path to the nomination is rapidly shrinking, and he faces the prospect of more stinging defeats in the four states that vote on Tuesday.

Still, he appeared determined to draw sharp contrasts with Biden throughout the debate, challenging him aggressively on the Iraq War and free trade deals. He argued that “I have taken on every special interest that’s out there,” adding, “That’s a very different record than Joe’s.”

As the debate opened, Biden and Sanders skipped a handshake, greeting each other instead with an elbow bump.

They took their positions at podiums spaced 6 feet apart in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

They addressed the nation, and each other, from a television studio in Washington without an in-person audience.