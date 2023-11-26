Biden welcomes news of 4 year old American hostage’s release after ‘unthinkable’ ordeal

President Biden reported that he’s involved in negotiations with Qatar and Egypt for the release of the other hostages, including 8 Americans and one green card holder.

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden in a press conference on Sunday welcomed the prospect of welcoming home dual-citizen Hamas hostage Avigail Edan, who turned 4 on Friday in captivity, along with at least one other American citizen.

Biden described Avigail’s ordeal as “unthinkable,” as she witnessed the murder of her parents in Kfar Aza by Hamas terrorists before being captured.

Avigail survived after her father shielded her with his body and was fatally shot.

She then fled to her neighbor’s house to hide, but terrorists captured her as well as the neighbor’s family.

President Biden reported that he’s involved in negotiations with Qatar and Egypt for the release of the other hostages, including 8 Americans and one green card holder.

Two of the remaining American hostages are expected to be released in the current agreement. The seven others, who are adult males, are not included in the present hostage deal.

The US President reaffirmed his goal to ensure that all hostages are released.

He also praised efforts to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza during the present pause in fighting and reported that 200 trucks bringing essential aid have reached Gaza.

“I get a sense that all the players in the region… are looking for a way to end this so the hostages are all released and [that] Hamas is…no longer in control any portion of Gaza,” Biden says.

Also on Sunday, Biden’s US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan expressed hope that the pause in fighting could be extended, but placed the responsibility for this squarely at the feet of Hamas.

“Hamas is going to make the decision whether they’re prepared to release another ten hostages. Israel has put its cards on the table. Israel is prepared to extend the pause in fighting. So the ball is in Hamas’ court.”

He continued, “Will Hamas step up and release an additional ten hostages? If they don’t, they are the ones choosing to bring an end to the pause in fighting, not Israel, and that is something we will watch very carefully.”