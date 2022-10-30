Biden’s United Nations envoy denounces ‘unfair’ anti-Israel resolutions

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the UN, in Bucharest, April 4, 2022. (Radu Tuta/Pool Photo via AP)

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield slammed the United Nations for its “unfair focus” on Israel and passing and for signing a disproportionate number of “one-sided” resolutions against the Jewish state.

Thomas-Greenfield made her remarks at the UN Security Council on Friday, ahead of the General Assembly’s annual passage of a spate of anti-Israel resolutions, usually numbering around 20.

“As we head into the height of the committee season, we are once again facing a disproportionate number of resolutions with an unfair focus on Israel,” she said.

The U.S. envoy drew a moral equivalency between Palestinian terror attacks and “violent attacks” against Palestinians, but did not elaborate which attacks she was referring to in the latter case.

“Just as we have called on the Palestinian Authority to do more to prevent attacks, we also call on Israel to apply equal resources and equal vigor to prevent and investigate all violent attacks against Palestinians,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

“All perpetrators must be held accountable for their outrageous attacks. The world must see that arrests, convictions, and punishments are carried out without bias,” she added.

Thomas-Greenfield hailed the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords normalizing ties between Israel and several Arab Muslim states for the “changing realities on the ground” that they introduced and said that the anti-Israel resolutions passed at the UN did not take those developments into account.

“Rather than simply rubber-stamping these General Assembly resolutions, we should all be thinking about how to collectively advance the cause of peace,” she said.

She also lauded the “historic deal” brokered by the U.S. and signed between Israel and Lebanon to demarcate maritime borders, saying the agreement “underscores President [Joe] Biden’s vision” for a “more stable and prosperous region.”

She added a caveat, however, that regional agreements “are not a substitute for Israeli-Palestinian peace” and called on both sides to work towards a two-state solution for resolving the conflict.