'BIG MISTAKE': German FM slams Israel's plan to pass death penalty for terrorists February 28, 2023 We are particularly concerned about the plan to introduce the death penalty. We are firmly opposed to the death penalty, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated. Israel's top diplomat Eli Cohen arrived in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss the Iranian threat with his German counterpart. Annalena BaerbockDeath penaltyIranian threatIsrael-Germany relationsIsraeli diplomacyMinister Eli Cohen