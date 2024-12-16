Bill that would permit Jewish settlements in Gaza presented to the Knesset

Workers dismantle a greenhouse in the Jewish settlement of Gadid in the Gush Katif bloc of settlements in the Gaza Strip, June 29, 2005. (AP/Oded Balilty)

In 2005, 9000 Israelis were evacuated from 25 settlements in Gaza, and since then, many Israelis have advocated for a renewing a Jewish presence in the region.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Likud MK Avichai Boaron proposed a bill that would permit free movement of Israelis and settlement in Gaza, Ynet reports.

On Thursday, coalition MKs are touring the Gaza border with a plan to resettle the area once the war is over.

The bill declares that “In the summer of 2005, the Israeli government decided to expel all Jewish residents from Gaza and the northern West Bank, and to withdraw the military from these areas.”

“As part of this decision, the Knesset passed a law to implement the Gaza disengagement, which included, among other provisions, a ban on Israeli entry into these regions.”

“The ban on entry recalls dark periods in the history of the Jewish people.”

The bill states October 7th demonstrates that “yielding to antisemitism can lead to dangerous consequences.”

“The war against the Islamists in Gaza must end with their complete loss of control over the territory. Therefore, one of the first actions the Knesset should take is to remove the disgraceful provision of a ‘no-go zone for Jews’ from Israeli law.”

“Full freedom of movement and presence should be granted in Gaza,” Boaron concluded.

Coalition MKs Limor Son Har-Melech and Zvi Sukkot will lead the tour of the Gaza border on Thursday to encourage the idea of renewing settlements.

Both Har-Melech and Sukkot are head of the lobby advocating for renewing Gaza settlements.

Daniela Weiss, the founder of the settler-activism movement Nachala, will join them.

In November, Housing and Construction Minister Yitzchak Goldknopf said that he inspected the sites of proposed future Israeli settlements in Gaza.

In his tweet, Goldknopf wrote, “Today, I toured the Gaza Strip settlements. Jewish settlement here is the response to the horrific massacre and a response to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which, instead of focusing on the 101 hostages, chose to issue arrest warrants against the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense.”