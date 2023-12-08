Blinken accuses Israel of failing to sufficiently protect Gaza civilians

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken l) and PM Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 30, 2023. (Debbie Hill/Pool via AP)

‘There remains a gap between what Israel said it would do to protect civilians and what we’re seeing on the ground,’ says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

By World Israel News Staff

The Biden administration took aim at Israel’s handling of the ongoing war in Gaza Thursday, accusing the Israeli military of failing to living up to Jerusalem’s promises regarding protections for Gaza civilians.

Speaking to reporters during a meeting in Washington D.C. with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave the Biden administration’s clearest criticism yet of Israel’s war against the Hamas terror organization.

Blinken claimed that while Israel has committed itself to protecting Gaza civilians, the IDF has done too little in Gaza to minimize collateral damage.

“As we stand here almost a week into this campaign into the south,” Blinken said, “it remains imperative that Israel put a premium on civilian protection.”

“And there does remain a gap between, exactly what I said when I was there, the intent to protect civilians and the actual results that we’re seeing on the ground.”

Following the end of the seven-day ceasefire last Friday, Israeli forces have pushed southward, encircling the city of Khan Yunis.

The IDF says it has established safe zones for Gaza civilians to find shelter, despite the fact that the sanctuaries can be used by Hamas terrorists as well.

Israel has also warned Gaza civilians of upcoming operations, advising residents of affected areas to evacuate.

Blinken told reporters Thursday that the U.S. has shared its concerns with Israel and is discussing the issue of civilian casualties and aid to Gaza with Israel on a “regular basis.”

“So this is something that we’re talking about with the Israelis on a regular basis, including, as recently as today and including in the president’s conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier today.”

This week, Israel’s cabinet approved expanding the quantity of fuel permitted into the Gaza Strip, overruling the opposition of two ministers who warned that Hamas could use the fuel for its war effort.

Since last week’s ceasefire, Israel has permitted 60,000 liters of fuel into the coastal enclave every day.

Following the cabinet’s decision, the amount of fuel allowed into Gaza will be doubled to 120,000 liters per day, with that figure gradually raised to 180,000 liters.