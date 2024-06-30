WATCH: IDF tanks and armored vehicles seen heading to Lebanon border June 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-tanks-and-armored-vehicles-seen-heading-to-lebanon-border/ Email Print While Israel mulls its decisive answer to the Lebanese terror group, IDF artillery was seen heading towards the border as operations in Rafah are wrapping up. IDF armor seen headed towards the north pic.twitter.com/r1rzEgudV8— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 30, 2024 artilleryIDFLebanon borderTanks