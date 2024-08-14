Blinken castigates Israeli minister for visiting Temple Mount

After Israel’s National Security Minister prayed on the Temple Mount during the Tisha B’Av fast, Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemns visit as ‘blatant disregard for status quo,’ warns move threatens hostage deal talks.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sharply condemned a senior Israeli government minister who visited the Temple Mount during a Jewish fast day, ahead of renewed hostage deal talks between Israel and the Hamas terror organization.

On Tuesday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) visited the Temple Mount during the Tisha B’Av fast, which marks the anniversary of the destruction of the Jewish temple in Jerusalem.

During this visit, Ben-Gvir and a fellow government minister were filmed praying, in violation of government policy, which prohibits non-Muslim religious worship on the Temple Mount.

Dozens of other Jewish visitors to the Mount were also filmed praying and in some cases prostrating on the ground. Police detained 40 Jewish visitors for questioning, and arrested eleven of them.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement later on Tuesday, rebuking Ben-Gvir and emphasizing that the government’s position opposing Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount has not changed.

“It is the Government and the Prime Minister who determine policy on the Temple Mount,” Netanyahu said.

“There is no private policy of any minister – not the National Security Minister or any other minister – on the Temple Mount. Thus it has been under all governments of Israel.”

Hours later, Blinken lambasted Ben-Gvir over his visit to the holy site, saying it could potentially threaten hostage talks in Doha and Cairo.

“The United States strongly opposes Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir’s visit to the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount on August 13, which demonstrated blatant disregard for the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem.”

“These provocative actions only exacerbate tensions at a pivotal moment when all focus should be on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of all hostages and create the conditions for broader regional stability.”

Blinken also invoked Netanyahu’s rebuke, and called on Israel to preserve the “historic status quo” of the holy site, alluding to Israel’s long-time policy of barring non-Muslims from praying or openly carrying ritual items on the Mount.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Office has made clear that the actions of Minister Ben Gvir are inconsistent with Israeli policy. We will look to the Government of Israel to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

“The United States reaffirms our commitment to the preservation of the historic status quo and will continue to oppose unilateral steps that are counterproductive to achieving peace and stability and undermine Israel’s security.”