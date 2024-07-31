Blinken denies knowledge of Haniyeh assassination plan as Iran says US to blame

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with families of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, in Tel Aviv on June 11, 2024. (Photo by Tomer Appelbaum)

US Secretary of State says America had no involvement or foreknowledge of Israel’s targeted killing of Hamas leader, as Iran says US bears responsibility.

By World Israel News Staff

The United States was not involved in and had no foreknowledge of Israel’s targeted assassination of a senior Hamas terrorist in Tehran Wednesday, a top Biden administration official said, pushing back on attempts by Iran to link the killing to the United States.

On Wednesday, the Iranian foreign ministry issued a statement in which it claimed the United States bore “responsibility” for the assassination, while hinting at possible reprisals for the “aggressive action against its sovereignty.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the responsibility of the US government as a supporter and accomplice of the Zionist regime in the continuation of the occupation and genocide of the Palestinians, in committing this heinous act of terrorism,” the statement read in part.

The Islamic republic said it would maintain its “right to respond appropriately against this aggressive action against its sovereignty.”

Later on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Channel News Asia during a visit to Singapore that the United States has no involvement in the assassination or even knowledge prior to the killing.

“This is something we were not aware of or involved in. It’s very hard to speculate,” Blinken said.

At just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, Ismail Haniyeh, the former Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority and the chairman of the Hamas politburo in exile, was killed, along with a bodyguard, when a missile struck his private residence in Tehran.

Haniyeh, who has lived in Qatar since 2017, was visiting Iran for the inauguration of the incoming president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Israel has not yet commented on the strike, though Iran and Hamas have accused the Israeli military of conducted the targeted assassination.