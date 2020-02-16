Bloomberg may tap Hillary Clinton as running mate, report says

Will Clinton join Bloomberg’s campaign? Rumors say she may be asked.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Rumors that Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg may pick Hillary Clinton as his vice presidential running mate is the top story this weekend on The Drudge Report.

The story, picked up by CNBC News, says that the former New York City mayor, who is running an unconventional campaign and said last month that he is not averse to spending an unprecedented $1 billion in his run for the White House, is considering Clinton to join his ticket.

The constitution imposes limitations on both members of a presidential ballot living in the same state so Bloomberg would change his residence to Colorado or Florida, Drudge reports.

A former First Lady, Secretary of State and New York Senator, Clinton was chosen as the presidential candidate for the Democratic party in 2016 only to lose it to then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Trump won 304 electoral votes to Clinton’s 227.

However, Clinton supporters made much of the fact that she won the popular vote.

According to CNBC, Clinton was asked recently by talk show host Ellen DeGeneres if she’ll run as vice president in 2020.

“Well, that’s not going to happen,” Clinton said. “But no, probably no.”

The Bloomberg campaign’s director of Communications, Jason Schechter, said in a statement to CNBC: “We are focused on the primary and the debate, not VP speculation.”

The New York Times reports that Bloomberg is running a campaign that focuses on digital outreach and “hundreds of organizers in key battleground states.”

The strategy appears to be working as his numbers have steadily risen in the polls. He came in third in a national Quinnipiac Poll released last week at 15% behind Sanders (25%) and Biden (17%).

In a campaign stop in North Carolina on Thursday of last week, he called himself the “unTrump” and said ““I am running as a candidate for sanity . . . for honesty, inclusion and passion. And I am running a campaign for human decency.”

Polls have him in third place in the state.