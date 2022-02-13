BOMBSHELL: How Clinton ‘infiltrated’ Trump’s servers to find links to Russia

New filing reveals that Clinton campaign lawyer partnered with tech company to mine Trump’s servers for possible link to Russia.

By World Israel News Staff

Attorneys working on behalf of then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton paid a technology company to “infiltrate” servers based at Trump Tower, then the White House, in order to extract information which could be used to link former president Donald Trump to Russia, according to a bombshell new report.

Fox News reported that a filing last Friday by Special Counsel John Durham indicated that former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who is currently facing charges for making a false statement to a federal agent, presented allegations about Trump and Russia to the FBI just two months before the 2016 election.

The penalty for making false statements is a maximum sentence of up to five years in federal prison.

Sussman told the FBI that he was going public with alleged proof connecting the Trump campaign to a Kremlin-affiliated bank, including a “covert communications” channel between the two entities, out of concern for the public.

He specifically said that he was not acting on behalf of any other parties when presenting the information to authorities, but in reality, Durham wrote, Sussman “had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign.”

“Tech Executive-1 tasked these researchers to mine Internet data to establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’ tying then-candidate Trump to Russia,” Durham wrote.

“In doing so, Tech Executive-1 indicated that he was seeking to please certain ‘VIPs,’ referring to individuals at Law Firm-1 and the Clinton campaign.”

Durham noted that Sussman’s billing records from that time period indicate that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations.”

The filing also included allegations that an unnamed tech executive had improperly mined private information from Trump’s servers even after he had taken office, in order to establish a narrative tying Trump to Russia in accordance with Clinton’s campaign claims.

Responding to the report on Saturday evening, Trump said in a statement that the filing “provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia.”