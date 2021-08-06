Rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, IDF responds

Israeli soldiers on the border between Israel and Lebanon. (Basel Awidat/Flash90)

Red alert sirens were sounded in the Golan Heights and the Upper Galilee on Friday morning.

Residents of northern Israel were again running for safety Friday morning as rocket sirens went off in the northern Golan Heights and Kibbutz Snir in the Upper Galilee, the IDF confirmed.

The Iron Dome missile defense system was activated.

Several rockets were launched from Lebanon and most were reportedly intercepted. Residents in the area said explosions occured in open areas.

The IDF is responding to the escalation, saying that at least 10 rockets were fired and “we will not let attacks on Isrsaeli civilians go unanswered.” Channel 13 reports that 13 projectiles were fired, and TPS news agency reports 19.

In response to the 10+ rockets just fired at Israel from Lebanon, we are currently striking the rocket launch sites in Lebanon. We will not let attacks on Israeli civilians go unanswered. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 6, 2021

Rocket sirens went off on Wednesday as well, when Hezbollah fired projectiles at Israel’s north.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz conducted a situation assessment at Ministry of Defense headquarters Friday afternoon with IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and other senior defense establishment officials.

“This is a very serious situation, and we urge all parties to cease fire,” UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping force said. UNIFIL commander Gen. Stefano Del Col said it was coordinating with the Lebanese army to strengthen security measures in the area and called on the parties to cease fire immediately, AP reports.