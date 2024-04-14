British PM blasts ‘reckless’ Iranian attack as world leaders offer support for Israel

Canada, UK, Germany, Argentina, and France join US in condemning Iran’s unprecedented attacks on Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

The United Kingdom, Argentina, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, and Germany joined the U.S. this weekend in condemning Iranian drone and missile attacks on Israel, and pledged to support Israel’s right to self-defense.

On Saturday, Iranian forces launched roughly 300 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and attack drones at Israel, marking the first time Iran has directly struck at the Jewish state from Iranian territory.

While Israel reported that the vast majority of the incoming projectiles and drones were shot down, several direct hits were reported.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that an Israeli military base was lightly damaged in the attacks, and a seven-year-old Arab-Israeli girl was seriously injured.

Britain’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, excoriated Iran over its “reckless” attacks on Israel.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel,” Sunak said.

“Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.”

“The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq.”

“Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her government offer its “full solidarity” to Israel and “strongly” condemned Iran’s attacks.

“Iran has fired drones and missiles at Israel,” Baerbock tweeted. “We strongly condemn the ongoing attack, which could plunge an entire region into chaos. Iran and its proxies must stop this immediately. We offer Israel our full solidarity at this time.”

Steffen Seibert, Germany’s envoy to Israel, also said his country was standing in solidarity with Israel following the attacks.

“Germany’s solidarity is with all Israelis tonight whom Iran is terrorising with this unprecedented and ruthless attack: Jews as well as Arabs and Christians, the Bedouins in the Negev as well as the Druze in the Golan. May they all be safe.”

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government condemned “ing the strongest terms” Iran’s attacks, warning of continued escalation in the region.

“France condemns in the strongest terms the attack launched by Iran against Israel,” said French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

“By deciding on such an unprecedented action, Iran is taking a new step in its destabilizing actions and taking the risk of a military escalation.”

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government “unequivocally condemns Iran’s airborne attacks against Israel.”

“We stand with Israel. After supporting Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 attack, the Iranian regime’s latest actions will further destabilize the region and make lasting peace more difficult.”

“These attacks demonstrate yet again the Iranian regime’s disregard for peace and stability in the region. We support Israel’s right to defend itself and its people from these attacks.”

Leaders from Denmark and the Netherlands also issued condemnations of Iran’s attacks, with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen saying in a statement: “Denmark strongly condemns Iran’s announced attack on Israel.”

“I urge everyone to show restraint and deescalate the situation. Iran’s destabilising role in the Middle East is unacceptable – and so is this attack.”

Rasmussen’s Dutch counterpart, Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned against further escalation in the conflict.

“Very worrying situation in the Middle East. Earlier today, the Netherlands and other countries sent a loud and clear message to Iran to refrain from attacking Israel. The Netherlands strongly condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel.”

Argentinian President Javier Milei’s office released a statement pledging the president’s “unwavering commitment to the State of Israel following the attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“The Republic of Argentina recognizes the right of State-Nations to defend themselves and strongly supports the State of Israel in the defense of its sovereignty, in particular against regimes that promote terror and seek the destruction of western civilization.”