Bush, Tlaib accuse Congress of celebrating genocide by hosting Netanyahu as mainstream Democrats follow Squad’s lead in boycotting Bibi speech

The Wall Street Journal is estimating that Wednesday’s total boycott count could rise as high as 100 members of Congress.

By Jessica Costescu, The Washington Free Beacon

Reps. Cori Bush (D., Mo.) and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) accused Congress of celebrating genocide by hosting “war criminal” Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a Wednesday joint session.

The pair are among at least 80 Democrats expected to boycott Netanyahu, who was invited by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.).

The “Squad” has been outspoken in pushing anti-Israel rhetoric and denouncing the prime minister.

“In solidarity with the Palestinian people and all oppressed people across the world, I will be boycotting Prime Minister Netanyahu’s joint address to Congress,” Bush said Tuesday.

“By bestowing Prime Minister Netanyahu with a joint address, Congress is not only continuing to green-light genocide; it is actively celebrating the man at the forefront of that genocide.”

“I urge my colleagues to boycott this war criminal and join us in the fight for a just and lasting peace that protects the right to self-determination for Palestinians and Israelis alike,” she added.

Bush is facing a difficult primary challenge next month against a pro-Israel opponent in her St. Louis district, a race that’s beginning to mirror Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s (D., N.Y.) failed reelection campaign.

Bush and Tlaib were the only two House members to vote against a January bill that aimed to bar Oct. 7 terrorists from entering the United States.

“Netanyahu is a war criminal commiting genocide against the Palestinian people,” Tlaib said Tuesday.

“It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress. He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court.”

“Make no mistake: this event is a celebration of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians,” she added.

“It is a sad day for our democracy when my colleagues will smile for a photo op with a man who is actively committing genocide.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) made similar remarks.

“It is a dark day in US history when an authoritarian with warrant requests from the International Criminal Court is allowed to address a joint session of Congress,” she said.

“40k Palestinians are dead. Hostages aren’t home. Netanyahu is a war criminal. I will be boycotting his address.”

Later in the week, Netanyahu is scheduled to meet separately with President Joe Biden; Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee; and former president Donald Trump.

Nearly 60 Democrats boycotted Netanyahu’s 2015 speech to a joint session, and the Wall Street Journal estimated that Wednesday’s total count could rise as high as 100 members of Congress.

With Harris away at a previously scheduled event, Senate president pro tempore Patty Murray (D., Wash.) would be next in line to preside over the joint session. But Murray is boycotting the speech, leaving Sen. Ben Cardin (D., Md.) as a replacement.

Other prominent Democrats who have announced intentions to skip the speech include former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Rep. Jerry Nadler (N.Y.), who called Netanyahu “the worst leader in Jewish history.”

Senate Democrats declining to attend include Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Dick Durbin (Ill.), in addition to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), who called Netanyahu a “war criminal.”

Congressional Progressive Caucus chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.) also won’t attend. Neither will Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), who, like Bush, is facing a primary opponent who has focused on her anti-Israel views.

Ahead of Netanyahu’s speech, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D., Md.) plans to meet with the families of Oct. 7 hostages who have been critical of the prime minister.

“Squad” members Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.) and Greg Casar (D., Texas) will host a news conference during the address to try and pressure the Biden-Harris administration to adopt an arms embargo against Israel.

“The United States Congress is a sacred institution, and when we convene a joint session of Congress the world pays attention. We should never give this platform to a war criminal,” Pressley said in a Tuesday statement.

“Instead of platforming Prime Minister Netanyahu and continuing to send bombs that kill innocent civilians, the United States Congress should use its full leverage to hold the Netanyahu government accountable.”

Last week, 230 anonymous House and Senate staffers called on members to protest or boycott Netanyahu’s speech.