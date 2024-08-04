Candace Owens claims Star of David originated from child-sacrificing pagan deity

Owens said that the true origin of what is today called the Star of David was actually the Star of Remphan, a pagan god worshiped by the Canaanites.

By Jack Elabuam, The Algemeiner

Political commentator Candace Owens said on her YouTube show on Tuesday that the Star of David originated from an evil pagan deity and has only become associated with Judaism within the past few hundred years, continuing the prominent provocateur and media personality’s recent focus on Jews and conspiracy theories associated with them.

“Do you know the history of the Star of David?” she asked on her show. “I thought that that was associated traditionally, somehow, with Judaism.”

The right-wing firebrand went on to argue that, in truth, the Star of David only became associated with Judaism when European Jews decided to adopt it as a symbol comparable to the cross a few hundred years ago.

Then, when the Zionist movement adopted it in the late 1800s, that is when it became the symbol people think about today, she claimed.

However, many Jewish ancient artifacts have been found to have the Star of David on them.

There were also other cultures, including pagan ones, that used the symbol.

Additionally, the term “Magen David” — the “shield of David” — is referred to in the Talmud, although not specifically as the six-pointed star symbol.

Owens said that the true origin of what is today called the Star of David was actually the Star of Remphan, a pagan god worshiped by the Canaanites and who was regularly offered child sacrifices.

As proof, Owens showed a picture from the internet that claimed to depict the Star of Remphan as a six-pointed star.

However, there is no agreed-upon idea of what the Star of Remphan is actually supposed to be.

She went on to link these stars with demons and sorcery.

It appears Owens gathered much of the information to make her argument from Wikipedia.

“If it’s on Wikipedia … that just must mean that it’s such an irreversible fact,” she said.

Candace Owens goes on an endless rant about how the Star of David isn’t actually a symbol of Judaism, but comes from magic and sorcery. She then implies Jews are demons. Very cool, Candace, not unhinged at all. pic.twitter.com/nQcURUHv1t — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) July 31, 2024

In recent months, Owens has apparently latched onto the theory that there is a cabal of demon-worshiping people who have tremendous power in today’s world, and that many of these individuals either originally were Jewish or claim to be Jewish.

She does not claim that Judaism properly observed or practiced includes the evil she has discussed, but rather the people who engage in the evil — people she labels as “Frankists” — are claiming the mantle of Judaism.

Owens’ recent focus on Jewish history is a slight pivot from her previous fixation on Israel.

In a June episode of her show, Owens argued that “it seems like our country [the US] is being held hostage by Israel.”

She lamented, “I’m going to get in so much trouble for that. I don’t care.”

In the same episode, Owens claimed US Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was “wading into some dangerous waters” when, during an interview with host Tucker Carlson, he spoke about how effective the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is at lobbying members of Congress and suggested the group should have to register as a foreign agent that is acting on behalf of Israel.

The reason it was dangerous, Owens said, was because “we know there was once a president that wanted to make AIPAC register, and he ended up shot … so Thomas Massie better be careful.”

Owens was referencing the fact that Kennedy wanted the American Zionist Council, a lobby group, to register as a foreign agent.

However, there is no evidence the group had anything to do with Kennedy’s assassination.

Weeks later, Owens promoted a series of talking points downplaying the atrocities of the Holocaust and said experiments by Nazi doctor Joseph Mengele performed on Jews during World War II sounded “like bizarre propaganda.”