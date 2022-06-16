Canine hero: Security dog foils shooting attack in Gush Etzion

It was cleared for publication Thursday afternoon that a security dog prevented a shooting attack on a Jewish community in Judea.

By World Israel News Staff

A dog by the name of Tzayid (Hebrew for ‘hunter’) thwarted a shooting attack in the Israeli town of Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion in Judea, Arutz-7 reported.

The IDF cleared the information for publication Thursday afternoon.

The hero dog belonged to the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit that trains and supplies security dogs in vulnerable locations throughout Israel.

“The IDU saves lives in Israel through the use of specially trained service dogs in coordination with the IDF, Israeli police, ZAKA, and the Israeli Fire Department,” its website explains.

According to the IDU, several terrorists coming from the direction of a Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Beit Fair began firing towards Migdal Oz. The town’s security chief, accompanied by Tzayid, immediately went to investigate.

Tzayid chased the assailants, who had tried to flee, but the dog caught up with them. They were then detained until the IDF arrived to take them into custody.

There were no injuries.

“We are proud to work with the chief of security for Migdal Oz, and proud of Tzayid, one of our eldest security dogs,” said an IDF spokesperson.

The IDU stationed Tzayid in Migdal Oz after a Palestinian terrorist murdered 18-year-old yeshiva student Dvir Sorek near Migdal Oz three years ago, the Arutz-7 report said.