Caught ‘red-handed’: IDF catches terrorist who firebombed Rachel’s Tomb

Responding quickly, the forces captured the suspect who was trying to escape from the scene.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Israeli forces were successful in capturing a terrorist on Tuesday moments after he threw a firebomb at the Kever Rachel (Rachel’s Tomb) complex, located just south of Jerusalem, near Bethlehem.

According to a police statement, Border Police forces were waiting to ambush terrorists throwing rocks and Molotov Cocktails at Rachel’s Tomb, a prominent Jewish site of prayer and study.

The forces identified a suspect who threw a Molotov cocktail at the tomb complex. Responding quickly, the forces arrested the suspect “red-handed” while trying to escape from the scene.

Footage of the incident seen by TPS shows the terrorist, wearing a black mask and a red shirt, throwing a firebomb toward Kever Rachel. He then waits a bit to see what happens, takes off his mask, turns around and runs.

The suspect, a resident of the Al Aida refugee camp in the Bethlehem area, was arrested and transferred to the police for questioning.