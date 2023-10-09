Cheers for Hamas at Labour party event; Corbyn refuses to condemn terror group

Pro-Palestinian activist describes Hamas terrorists as “martyrs,” drowned out by cheers and applause from Labour party audience.

By World Israel News Staff

Attendees at a conference for the left-wing Labour party in the UK applauded and cheered when a speaker mentioned the recent Hamas incursion into Israel, which killed at least 700 people in the Jewish State.

“I’m honoured to be speaking at such an historic moment, certainly in my lifetime, in our struggle,” said Yasmin Elsouda, a member of the Labour Party and a prominent activist in the Palestinian Youth Movement.

“Yesterday over 230 of our siblings… ascended to martyrdom at the hands of the Zionist entity,” she said, referring to terrorist that had been killed in gun battles with Israeli authorities and civilians.

“The current Zionist government has in no uncertain words been calling for genocide, another Nakba,” she asserted, without providing evidence for that claim.

“Despite this, our Palestinian resistance has once again taken the failed Zionist entity by surprise and has declared enough is enough,” she said, before being drowned out by cheers and applause from the audience.

Former Labour chair Jeremy Corbyn, who was forced out of his position after an investigation found he had helped create a virulently antisemitic and anti-Israel atmosphere within the party, steadfastly refused to condemn the Hamas terror group.

“Yesterday I sent out a statement calling for a ceasefire, calling for peace and calling for an end to the occupation of Palestine which, of course, is fundamentally the background to the whole issue,” he told reporters.

Later, Corbyn again blamed Israel for the unprecedented slaughter on his X account, writing that “we need an immediate ceasefire and urgent de-escalation…ending the occupation is the only means of achieving a just and lasting peace.”

Journalist Zoe Holman, who helped organize the event, made a statement blaming Israel for the unprecedented terror attacks.

“We are here at a very unexpectedly dramatic moment in the region,” she said.

“The developments of the past days reflect the violent outcomes of the process of colonialism, occupation and apartheid that has taken place over almost a century. They are a reminder of the urgency of the campaign for Palestinian justice.”