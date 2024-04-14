Pro-Palestinian activists in US, Canada celebrate Iran’s attacks on Israel, yell ‘Hands off Iran’

Concerning Pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Canada, Thornhill MP Melissa Lantsman said, ‘It was never about a ceasefire.’



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Pro-Palestinian protestors in Chicago and Toronto cheered loudly at the news of Iran’s attack against Israel on Saturday, with many yelling “Allahu Akbar” and “Hands off Iran,” as a warning to Western governments to avoid supporting Israel.

During Toronto’s Eid March on Saturday, a speaker interrupted the march to announce “The Islamic republic of Iran has just sent tens of drones towards Israel!”

The crowd erupted into cheers with the speaker leading the chant “Allahu Akbar!”

The protest leader continued, “This has come as a direct response to the bombing of Israel to Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Lebanon, Israel has bombed multiple countries.”

Pro-Palestinian protestors took to social media with posts and reposts of slogans calling for intifada and the destruction of Israel

“There is only one solution, Intifada revolution,” said protesters.

The “Ottawa 4 Palestine” handle posted an Instagram story with protestors chanting “Intifada, Intifada, long live the Intifada.”

Other protestors were shown yelling, “From the River to the Sea, Palestine is almost free.”

Thornhill MP Melissa Lantsman said that the display showed that pro-Palestinian demonstrations were “never about a ceasefire.”

“Support for terror against Western democracy spilled into the streets of our country 6 months ago and governments across Canada did nothing,” said Lantsman.

Similarly, in Chicago, during March on the Democratic National Convention 2024 conference on Saturday, U.S. Palestinian Community Network National Coordinating Committee member Hatem Abudayyeh announced the attack on Israel with the phrase, “And so it begins.”

He added, “Twelve days ago, Israel brazenly hit an Iranian embassy compound in Syria, violating international law again,” said Abudayyeh, referencing the alleged Israeli strike that killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds force commander Mohammed Reza Zahedi and six other officers.

He said, “Iran has just responded around thirty minutes ago.”

Abudayyeh continued, “They’ve sent drones and missiles against specific targets in occupied Palestine,” said Abudayyeh. “In addition, there are reports of drones being fired from Yemen and Iraq.”

The crowd cheered and applauded the attack and yelled anti-Israel slogans.

Abudayyeh encouraged the crowd to put pressure on the Bidden Administration because “the United States is going to ‘defend’ the criminal Israeli state.”

“Shame!” Shouted the crowd.

The demonstrators then yelled, “Hands off Iran,” warning the US not to come to Israel’s aid, along with “glory to the martyrs,” and chanted in the Arabic, “From the water to the water, Palestine is Arab.”