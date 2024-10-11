‘Civilians beat us’: Israeli teen discusses Hamas captivity October 11, 2024Twelve-year-old Hamas hostage Eitan Yahalomi with his mother after being freed Monday, November 27, 2023. (IDF Spokespersons' Unit)IDF Spokespersons' Unit‘Civilians beat us’: Israeli teen discusses Hamas captivity Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/civilians-beat-us-israeli-teen-discusses-hamas-captivity/ Email Print ‘When we arrived in Gaza, many people beat us. We heard gunshots and shouting in Arabic. They were waiting for us. They were civilians,’ Yahalomi said, describing his entry into Gaza.By JNSIn a poignant interview for the “Children of October 7” social media project, 13-year-old Eitan Yahalomi from Kibbutz Nir Oz shared the harrowing details of his captivity at the hands of Hamas terrorists in Gaza.The French-Israeli survivor, who was released in November, then aged 12, as part of a prisoner exchange deal, recounted instances of physical abuse, persistent hunger, and being forced to watch disturbing footage.Read 4 IDF soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Gaza fightingYahalomi was kidnapped from his home during the Oct. 7 Hamas onslaught. His father, Ohad, who was shot during the abduction, remains in captivity, while his mother, Batsheva, and little sister Yael managed to escape an attempted kidnapping.https://twitter.com/i/status/1844112708129652918“When we arrived in Gaza, many people beat us. We heard gunshots and shouting in Arabic. They were waiting for us. They were civilians,” Yahalomi said, describing his entry into Gaza.When asked if he had felt scared, he responded candidly, “A bit, to be honest.”Read Gazans beginning to regret October 7th invasion - pollThroughout his captivity, Yahalomi faced constant hunger. “My daily ration was a pita and a cucumber,” he revealed. He also spoke of being subjected to disturbing content. “They showed me videos of them killing people. They seemed happy about it.”When asked whether he tried to avoid watching, Yahalomi explained, “No, it wouldn’t have mattered anyway, he wouldn’t have allowed it. I saw even worse things. These images are constantly in my mind.”As for his ability to sleep at night, Yahalomi added with stark honesty, “Not much. I’ve been through the worst, and that’s that.” Eitan YahalomiGazahostage