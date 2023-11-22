Comedian Jon Lovitz tells Bernie Sanders ‘I can’t believe you’re Jewish’

Jewish comedian Jon Lovitz slammed Senator Bernie Sanders for his criticism of Israel (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The Senator said US government’s aid to Israel should be conditional on its policies, a proposal fiercely opposed even by many of his Democratic allies.

By World Israel News Staff

SNL veteran and Jewish comedian Jon Lovitz unleashed harsh criticism of Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

The senator made comments highly critical of Israel’s government and proposed making military funding to Israel contingent on its policies.

On X, the former Master Thespian tweeted sarcastically that Sanders has “done a great job keeping peace in the region” and concluded, “I can’t believe you’re Jewish. You’re the most anti-Israel senator I’ve ever seen.”

Well, You've done a great job at keeping peace in the region. They don't want peace. They want to kill all Israeli's. Read this article and get informed. Are you really this naive?

You're not a Communist, you're a Democratic Socialist. Oh.. that's like saying, I'm not… https://t.co/uvsk454RE7 — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) November 8, 2023

In other tweets, Lovitz called Sander’s “disgusting” and “the best example of a self-loathing Jew.”

He also said about “The Squad,” a group of progressive female representatives, “It’s no secret they are horribly anti-semitic.”

Although Senator Sanders stopped short of demanding a complete ceasefire, he has repeatedly criticized Israel for the number of civilian deaths and demanded a pause in fighting.

He told CNN, “What Israel does not, in my view, have a right to do is to kill thousands of thousands of innocent men, women and children who had nothing to do with that attack,” he said.

However, his criticism neglects to mention that Hamas intentionally positioned its headquarters and its supply of explosives underneath hospitals, mosques, and other civilian centers.

Sanders’ criticisms went further and he proposed that the US government’s aid to Israel should be conditional on its policies, a proposal fiercely opposed even by many of his Democratic allies.

Jon Lovitz ridiculed Senator Sanders proposal in a FoxNews Digital interview, and pointed out the hypocrisy of his wanting to cut essential aid for Israel’s security needs, despite the fact that the Democratic Socialist senator owns three homes on a public salary of $174,000.

He mocked the senator’s position, saying, ” ‘I don’t like it when people make money. It’s not right. They should only make so much. And then it’s enough.’ Well, you have three homes. You should just have one. ‘That’s none of your business.’”